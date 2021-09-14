Dog Haus Signs Agreement to Open Two Locations in Michigan

Dog Haus’ fast-paced growth momentum is showing no signs of slowing down as the award-winning brand is set to bring its one-of-a-kind creations to The Great Lakes State.

The acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Franchisee Krage Fox to open two Dog Haus restaurants in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, the first of which is expected to open in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Krage as he introduces The Absolute Würst to Michiganders,” says Dog Haus Director of Franchise Development Erik Hartung. “As a Michigan native and graduate of Western Michigan University, Krage knows the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas as well as Dog Haus knows sausages, which will help him identify strategic local business opportunities. We can’t wait to expand into Michigan and show these communities what Dog Haus is all about.”

An experienced multi-unit operator, Fox currently franchises four Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s throughout Michigan. Fox’s Dickey’s locations have consistently been some of the top performing in the country out of the brand’s 500 stores.

“I discovered Dog Haus through social media and immediately realized that our community had a need for a restaurant that creates a variety of gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers under one roof and offers them late into the night,” Fox says. “Dog Haus and Dickey’s share a lot of the same values – it’s not just about making the food. It’s about creating an environment where you want to come back and spend more time with friends and family. Dog Haus’ laid-back biergarten atmosphere and one-of-a-kind creations are sure to become the next go-to destinations for guests to connect with one another in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.”

The new Dog Haus locations will serve the brand’s full menu including gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken creations and sides. Haus creations feature signature all beef dogs with unique toppings served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Haus Burgers feature 100% genetically tested, humanely raised Black Angus beef using no hormones and no antibiotics in one-of-a-kind creations like The Hangover, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, Haus chili, fried egg and mayo, and the Holy Aioli, with white American cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.



Rounding out Dog Haus’ menu offerings will be craveable sandwiches, wings and strips using humanely raised, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken, including fried chicken sandwich creations like the Bad Mutha Clucka, a crispy fried or grilled chicken sandwich served with lettuce, pickles and miso ranch, and The Hot Chick, with Nashville style fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls.



The restaurants will also offer The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Bad Mutha Clucka, Big Belly Burgers, JAILBIRD and Plant B. The Absolute Brands is a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts, inspired by Dog Haus’ menu and served out of the brand’s existing locations and ghost kitchens.