The Dolly Llama to Open in Plano, Texas

The Dolly Llama, the innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle & ice cream concoctions, is opening its second Dallas-area shop in Plano, Texas with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 27th. Located at 8400 Preston Rd #150, within the Preston Creek Shopping Center, starting at 12pm on May 27th, the Plano location will offer the first 100 guests free branded swag/merchandise, and will run raffles all day with store gift cards as prizes!

The Plano, Texas location will be operated by franchisees and husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson. The two own and operate the first Dallas-area The Dolly Llama location (2817 Howell St Suite 210), which opened in May 2022 and has seen great success! For their second franchised location, the Plano/Frisco area, which already boasts great shopping and dining, immediately attracted the pair, who wanted to open in advance of the traffic-driving new Universal Studios theme park which is soon-to-be-constructed. They also plan to open two more locations within the next few years in Fort Worth and Arlington.

“We are so thankful for the love from the Dallas locals in response to our first location! We have had such great success there that we couldn’t be more excited to continue spreading The Dolly Llama throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth communities,” says Trenton and Joy Judson, The Dolly Llama Plano franchisees. “Plano is a family-oriented community, which makes it the ideal place for The Dolly Llama. With a party room and many seating options at this location, we look forward to becoming a destination for families and friends to gather and enjoy life’s sweet treats - waffles & ice cream! And, we simply can’t wait to meet everyone at our Plano Grand Opening on May 27th!”

“Opening four new Texas locations (McAllen, Shenandoah, Pearland and now Plano) back to back this year thus far has been a dream,” says The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “We are grateful to be able to expand at this rate, and we hope to continue successful entrances into new markets for the remainder of this year and beyond. Plano is the perfect place for a hip and innovative dessert shop such as The Dolly Llama because the area is family friendly, yet will be seeing major expansion with the new Universal Studios slated to open in 2026. I have truly enjoyed working with Trenton and Joy over the past year, since they opened the first Dallas franchise, and I have no doubt they will continue to bring in the crowds in Plano!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but also the unique experience of visiting The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently operating nine locations share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design featuring eye-catching signage, our iconic llama and "wanted" llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The two unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles, four locations in Texas (Dallas, McAllen, Shenandoah and Pearland), two locations in Florida (Ponte Vedra Beach and Winter Garden), one location in Las Vegas and one location in New York’s East Village. 50-store franchises plan to open across the country, with additional locations expected to open in Florida, Nevada, California and Texas. The Dolly Llama Plano location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 12pm-10pm and Friday and Saturday from 12pm-12am.