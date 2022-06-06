Domino's Brings Back 50 Percent Off Promotion

Domino's Pizza, Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, knows that pizza lovers always want the best deal, and starting today, they can take advantage of one so special, it hasn't been offered in more than two years. Hungry pizza fans can take advantage of 50% off menu-priced Domino's pizza when they order online between June 6-12.

"With wallets being squeezed and summer gatherings starting up, we thought this was a good time to bring back this tremendous deal," says Joe Jordan, Domino's president —U.S. and global services. "There's no better way to celebrate summer than by enjoying a delicious pizza by the pool or at a picnic. With half off pizza, everyone can celebrate with a food they love at a great price."

Domino's 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering channels:

Domino's website (dominos.com)

Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone, Android and Kindle Fire

Domino's AnyWare ordering including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

The 50% off pizza deal is a great time to try some of Domino's great specialty pizzas, such as the ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa or the Honolulu Hawaiian. Customers can order any size pizza or any of the crust varieties available at Domino's, including pan, Brooklyn, gluten-free or crispy thin crust.