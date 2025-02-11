Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundant Edge to Edge toppings, is unveiling a fresh and flavorful philosophy with its new tagline: “Gotta love more.” With this bold declaration, the brand is doubling down on what sets it apart— its promise to deliver more of everything that matters most: more smiles, more laughs, more love, more time together, more toppings, more flavor, and more fun.

Bringing this philosophy to life, Donatos Pizza is introducing the $5 Pizza Pals Menu, a new way for customers to enjoy even more. This exciting new offering allows customers to add a “Pizza Pal”—featuring options like subs, calzatos, and more—for just $5 with the purchase of any large pizza, giving families and friends even more reasons to love and share their favorite meals together.

“’Gotta love more’ isn’t just a tagline; it’s a celebration of everything we stand for,” said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos Pizza. “From our signature Edge to Edge® toppings to the laughter shared over every meal, and now the added value of our $5 Pizza Pals Menu, we’re giving our customers more reasons to love Donatos.”

Donatos Pizza has built its reputation on generosity, with every pizza crafted in its kitchens reflecting the signature Edge to Edge® style. Pizzas are loaded with premium toppings that stretch from crust to crust, ensuring that each and every bite is jam-packed with bold flavors and fresh ingredients.

Donatos Pizza tops every large thin or thick crust pepperoni pizza with 100 pieces of family-recipe, crispy pepperoni. Every bite is flavorful, showcasing the brand’s commitment to abundance and making it an unmistakably Donatos pizza.

“Each pizza we make is packed with more of what customers crave,” added Conrad. “When you choose Donatos, you’re choosing a meal that’s as abundant in flavor as it is in heart.”

Beyond the kitchen, Donatos Pizza believes in spreading the love to the communities it serves. As a family-owned business with a lot of heart, the company places a strong emphasis on treating its employees like family and its customers like friends. Each interaction is viewed as an opportunity to deliver more care, more connection, and more joy. Whether it’s supporting local youth programs, delivering pizzas to first responders, or sponsoring neighborhood events, Donatos has always prioritized giving back.

Donatos Pizza’s “Gotta love more” tagline is about redefining what abundance means. Driven by a passion for generosity and giving, Donatos Pizza embraces the belief that giving more truly enriches life’s moments and brings people together. “’Gotta love more’ captures the essence of our family values,” said Jane Grote Abell, Founding Family Member and Chairwoman of the Board at Donatos Pizza. “As a 61-year-old family-owned and operated business, we’re proud to embody a mission that’s rooted in love and abundance. For us, this means spreading love, extending our hearts to the communities we serve and treating every associate like family. We believe by loving more, doing more, and giving more in everything we do, leads to smiling more, sharing more, and making each day a little better.”