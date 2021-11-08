DoorDash Launches Nationwide Shipping

DoorDash is expanding what it means to get the best of any neighborhood with the introduction of Nationwide Shipping on DoorDash and Caviar. Beginning November 8, consumers can order delicious meals and items from iconic restaurants and retailers across the country and have them delivered directly to their doorstep.

With Nationwide Shipping, consumers can order (or gift!) everything from sweet treats and savory meals, to flowers and fresh produce, with free delivery from anywhere in the nation in just a few days. With a wide variety of restaurants and shops across the country to choose from ranging from famed and well-known merchants like Carlo’s Bakery (Hoboken, NJ), Katz’s Delicatessen (New York, NY), Carbone (New York, NY), and Get Maine Lobster (Portland, ME) to local heroes like Big Shakes Hot Chicken (Franklin, TN), Chocolate and the Chip (Los Angeles, CA) and more, there’s a perfect range of options for whatever you are craving.

This holiday season, and for all holidays and special events, anniversaries and celebrations to follow, consumers can send a gift to a friend or loved one via Nationwide Shipping on DoorDash and Caviar. Just select the meal or item to send, proceed to checkout and select “Send as a gift.” From there, consumers can choose from a range of fun, digitally-animated cards for a variety of occasions, craft a personalized message, add in the recipient’s contact information and place the order.

In celebration of the launch of nationwide shipping and just in time for the holidays, DoorDash announced Carlo’s Bakery is launching the Sweet Potato Pie Dream Cake, a brand new cake exclusive to DoorDash customers, and created by the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro. With a smooth and velvety sweet potato pie base topped with a spiced sweet potato cake, finished off with a sweet potato casserole covered in crunchy pecan oat crumble and toasted marshmallows, you’ll be able to taste fall in every bite! To order, customers can visit the Carlo’s Bakery Pop-Up via the Shipping carousel on DoorDash and select the Sweet Potato Pie Dream Cake. Orders will begin shipping the week of November 15, with delivery in 1-2 days via free shipping.

More DoorDash and Caviar Nationwide Shipping exclusives include:

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Big Shake’s Hot Chicken will be offering Deep-Fried Turkeys from Chef Big Shake, Shawn Davis, exclusive to DoorDash customers. Big Shake’s Deep-Fried Turkeys are tender and juicy on the inside and just the right amount of crispy on the outside. To order, customers can visit the Big Shake’s Hot Chicken - Thanksgiving Pop-Up via the Shipping carousel on DoorDash and select the Deep-Fried Turkey. Orders will be packed and shipped in a reusable cooler and once delivered, all you have to do is follow the simple preparation instructions, pop it in the oven, and enjoy!

For consumers who have dreamed of dining at famed Italian restaurant, Carbone, in New York City, they now have the opportunity to get a taste of Carbone at home. Beginning 11/8 and while supplies last, consumers can order an exclusive kit on Caviar that includes Carbone Fine Food sauces, dried pasta, an apron, recipe cards, and access to an exclusive Mario Carbone cooking demo.

As an added bonus, starting November 8 through November 24, you can get 25 percent off up to $30 with your first shipping order with code DDSHIPPING on DoorDash and CAVIARSHIPS on Caviar.

Here’s How Nationwide Shipping Works