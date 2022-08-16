Duck Donuts Brings Back Fall Flavors Sooner than Ever

Duck Donuts is bringing back the guest-favorite Fall Assortment earlier than ever. This limited-time assortment is full of classic fall flavors that everyone looks forward to each year such as pumpkin icing, apple and streusel toppings.

Available through Nov. 24, the Fall Assortment features warm and gourd-gous fall combinations such as:

Apple Pie: Vanilla icing with apple, streusel, and salted caramel drizzle

Pumpkin Roll: Pumpkin icing with vanilla drizzle

Coffee Cake: Glazed with streusel and powdered sugar

Every donut needs a great cup of coffee. Just like the donuts, every cup of Duck Donuts coffee is freshly brewed. A hot coffee, iced cold brew, espresso or frappe is the perfect complement to any donut. Guests can customize their hot, iced, or frozen coffee by adding their go-to flavors. The apple of every ice cream lover’s eye this fall will be the limited-time crisp apple pie milkshake and gooey caramel apple pie sundae

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.