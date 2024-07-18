Duck Donuts is celebrating National Sprinkle Day in the sweetest way: a BOGO offer. On Tuesday, July 23, any guest who purchases one Vanilla Confetti Donut, will get one Vanilla Confetti Donut free, in-shop only and limited to one free donut per person. Duck Donuts is calling on guests to bring a friend or treat themselves to a double dose of happiness and make this day extra special.

“We are delighted to host a National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist. We believe life is better with sprinkles on top!”

Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23. Join the excitement and share your National Sprinkle Day experience by tagging @DuckDonuts and using the hashtag #NationalSprinkleDay on social media.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.