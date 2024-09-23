Duck Donuts is expanding its beverage product line with new lemonade-based drinks. Starting September 24, guests can quench their thirst with two classic lemonade flavors – original lemonade and strawberry lemonade – as well as two all- new vibrant Refresher flavors – Raspberry Dragonfruit and Citrus Mango Pineapple.

Each Refresher is crafted to provide a light, flavorful boost of natural energy with 60 mg of caffeine in every serving. This natural caffeine provides a gentle energy boost, making the refreshers a great alternative to traditional coffee or an afternoon pick me up. For $1, guests can add an extra burst of flavor to any drink with a scoop of blueberry popping bubbles.

To celebrate tomorrow’s launch, Duck Donuts will be rolling out a happy hour special. Guests can pair any donut with a medium Lemonade Refresher with popping bubbles for just $5 from 3-6 p.m., Monday-Friday through the end of the year.

“As the market for beverage continues to expand, we are delighted to begin serving delicious lemonades and vibrant, tropical lemonade refreshers,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “This beverage line extension emphasizes our commitment to innovation by developing new products that align with the trending wants and needs of our loyal guests.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.