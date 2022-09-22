Duck Donuts Offering Free Coffee with Purchase on September 29

Duck Donuts is offering its guests the perfect way to kick start the morning or cure the mid-day slump. In celebration of National Coffee Day, Thursday, Sept. 29, any guest who visits Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut. As a thank you for celebrating with Duck Donuts, in-shop guests will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit, expires Oct. 31, 2022.

Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests ordering online can also take advantage of this perk, delivery excluded. A reward for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with donut purchase will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on Sept. 29.* Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY at checkout to receive the offer.

Every donut needs a great cup of coffee! Just like the freshly made donuts, every cup of Duck Donuts coffee is freshly brewed. This National Coffee Day, pair a coffee with one of the brand’s limited-time fall donut combinations such as Apple Pie, Pumpkin Roll or Coffee Cake.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.