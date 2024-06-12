Duck Donuts is here to help make Father’s Day memorable with a 12-pack … of his favorite donuts. Available through June 16, treat Dad to the carefully crafted Dad Dozen or Half Dozen, featuring the popular Maple Bacon and a limited-time, brand-new bourbon caramel drizzle.

The new bourbon caramel drizzle combines the rich, smooth flavor of bourbon with the creamy sweetness of caramel, creating a delightful topping for freshly made donuts. This special drizzle is available for a limited time, adding a delectable twist to Duck Donuts’ warm, delicious vanilla cake-based treats.

The assortments for Dad are available to order in-shop or online.

Sprinkle a little more happiness in for Dad on his day with a Duck Donuts gift card. Gift cards can be purchased in-shop or online.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.