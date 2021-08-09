Edible Announces Major Sales and Development Growth

Edible maintains its standing as the world’s leading gift and treat destination, revealing yet another round of record-breaking achievements to mark the mid-way point of 2021.

While Edible’s announcements have remained steady throughout the year with monumental sales increases, new store openings, and product launches, the brand’s most recent partnership with another beloved international brand is one to note. Edible has teamed up with Nintendo to customize a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe inspired line of surprises. The partnership highlights Edible’s strong hold within the gifts and treats space while bringing its niche, new products to Nintendo fans to celebrate life’s moments.

Partnerships and creative products like the above helped propel Edible’s systemwide sales, too. Following the strongest Valentine’s Day sales in the brand’s history, Edible continued this momentum over to Mother’s Day. This year’s holiday helped all U.S. stores reach more than $54 million in sales while Canada stores experienced their best Mother’s Day sales ever. These special occasions also catapulted the brand’s year-to-date sales, which are up $77 million compared to this time last year.

The globally renowned iconic brand, originally known for their unique fruit arrangements, also infiltrated numerous new segments with additional product offerings to kick off the year. Starting with the launch of the brand’s first ever licensed retail product, Cheesecake Bites, Edible has a honed in focus on retail items with partner Brand Central, its licensing agency. Additionally, Edible launched Strawberry Cheesecakes and Cupcakes, two limited time offers for its thriving Bakeshop category along with a fresh Pineapple Piña Colada.

“We’re extremely excited about where we are as a brand and all that we’ve accomplished at just the mid-way point of 2021,” says Patricia Perry, vice president of franchise development at Edible. “It’s been an eventful start to the year and with our continuous innovation, on the product partnership side specifically, our franchisees have seen their year-to-date sales skyrocket from month to month. We’ve seen equal excitement from our Guests with our product launches and also with the improved in-store experience that our new store prototype provides. We’re looking forward to continuing this traction as our brand announcements will continue into the second half of the year and as our development pipeline evolves as well.”

In tandem with the booming industry, Edible signed 46 franchise agreements, including a multi-unit deal in the Northeast as well as other new and transfer agreements. The brand opened 5 stores and relocated 4 with the launch of their new store design. In addition, they launched 2 ghost kitchens and saw the very first manage-to-own candidate become an Edible owner.

Forecasting an equally impressive growth plan for the second half of the year, Edible is on track to meet its goal of 40 store openings before the end of 2021. A driver to reach this incredible milestone is a new and improved franchise website that launched this month and Edible’s recognition on Entrepreneur’s 2021 Top Food Franchises List within the miscellaneous food/beverage’s category.

The brand is set on expanding nationally and internationally with franchise operators that have a proven track record of success. The current growth markets in the United States are Alabama, Alaska, Northern California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Internationally, the focus is on Canada, China, Europe, India, the Mexico, the Middle East, and Pakistan.

Those interested in opening an Edible franchise should have food service or retail experience with a proven track record of success within the franchise industry, have deep ties to their community and available liquidity to invest in a new store. Investments start at $173,600.

Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada.