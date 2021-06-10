Einstein Bros. Bagels Celebrating Father's Day with $2 Off Deal

Einstein Bros. Bagels is fueling Father’s Day this year with $2 off any breakfast sandwich for loyalty members and 20 percent off all digital gift cards.

From June 17 to June 20, allow one of the Einstein Bros. fan-favorite sandwiches serve as the highlight of Dad’s Father’s Day weekend, including:

Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich, perfect for the master of the grill in your life, the BBQ-loving dad

Cage-free eggs, juicy, smoked beef brisket, melty cheddar cheese with smoky chipotle aioli on a new, fresh-baked Jalapeño Bacon Gourmet Bagel

The Farmhouse Sandwich, for the man who’s tired of hanging all that shiplap and wants to feel rustic in other ways

Cage-free eggs, thick-cut crispy bacon, savory smoked ham and cheddar cheese, topped with a back-to-the-farm finish with country pepper shmear, all on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel

Chorizo Avocado Sunrise, what better way to start your annual “Tour de Meats?”

Perfectly seasoned chorizo sausage, buttery smashed avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, cage-free eggs and our jalapeño salsa shmear, all served on a fresh-baked Green Chile Gourmet Bagel

The All-Nighter Sandwich, designed for the dad who looks for every excuse to be taken back to his “glory days”

Thick-cut bacon, melty American cheese, fluffy fresh-cracked cage-free eggs and a jalapeño garlic aioli on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel

“Dad’s don’t need much to have an incredible day, but kicking off with a flavorful, hearty breakfast sandwich on a fresh-baked bagel starts things off on a delicious note,” says Alex Rodriguez, director of marketing for Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Our breakfast sandwiches are easy to enjoy no matter how Dad chooses to spend the rest of his day, whether it’s by the grill, on the couch or lounging at the pool. Let the professionals ensure you give the tastiest breakfast to fuel a full day of fun.”