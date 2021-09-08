Epic Burger Offering $1 Burgers on September 21

Epic Burger, a Chicago based restaurant group focusing on a “more mindful burger” experience, is offering a unique $1 burger promotion. From open to close, September 21, all customers will have the chance to participate in the limited time offer.

“What better way to celebrate our 13 years in Chicago than with an Epic promotion,” said David Grossman, CEO of Epic Burger. “We are excited to offer this amazing deal to our loyal guests who have supported us since 2008, especially during these trying times.”

The anniversary burger, priced at $1, will include a single beef patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and our signature Epic Sauce all sandwiched between two brioche buns.

As Epic Burger is stationed across the Chicagoland area, the promotion will be available at each of the seven locations. This Epic $1 promotion will be available for one full day only.