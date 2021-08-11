Fajita Pete's to Donate to Local Charity in Honor of National Fajita day

Fajita Pete’s, the fast-growing “fresh off the grill” fajita catering and delivery concept, will celebrate its favorite holiday — National Fajita Day, of course — by donating a portion of its systemwide profits from Aug. 16-20 to local chapters of The Boys & Girls Clubs in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Kansas City.

National Fajita Day falls on Wednesday, Aug. 18, but Fajita Pete’s Founder and CEO Pedro “Pete” Mora wanted the occasion to last longer to give back more to the communities where Fajita Pete’s has locations.

“Our success is due to the great communities and loyal customers who have supported us over the years, and we wanted to do something to thank them and make a positive impact,” says Mora. “Boys & Girls Clubs do a phenomenal job of helping kids everywhere reach their full potential, and that’s why we chose to partner with them for an extended celebration of National Fajita Day.”

With more than 20 operating locations and plans in the works for 45 more, the company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Fajita Pete’s offered free fajitas to all health care professionals for Nurses Appreciation Week in May and donated scholarship funds to the Cizik School of Nursing, part of the UT Health System, in April. In addition, Fajita Pete’s celebrated the opening of its 20th location earlier this year with a pledge to donate $20,000 to local organizations as part of a larger Fajita Pete’s Cares campaign. Recipients included Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Partnerships between the business community and the Boys & Girls Clubs not only help us continue our mission but also demonstrate to our young club members that they are worth investing in and that people care about them,” says Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas President and CEO Charles English. “We deeply appreciate Fajita Pete’s pledge to donate as part of its National Fajita Day celebration.”

Founded in Houston in 2008, Fajita Pete’s is a fast-growing, delivery-centric concept that features a simple menu with just a few key items. Its award-winning fajitas, available in beef, chicken, vegetable, shrimp or mixed, are grilled to order and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, grilled onions, jalapenos, fresh hand-rolled tortillas, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, and chips and salsa.