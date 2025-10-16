Farmer Boys, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for farm-fresh, made-to-order meals, has launched a new Area Development Agreement (ADA) Incentive Program to accelerate multi-unit growth and reward franchisees committed to developing multiple locations.

The limited-time program offers significant financial benefits for qualified franchise partners, subject to approval:

Royalty rebate incentives: Franchisees can receive a $100,000 rebate for each traditional Farmer Boys restaurant opened and developed under the ADA.

Franchisees can receive a $100,000 rebate for each traditional Farmer Boys restaurant opened and developed under the ADA. Territory flexibility: Territories are available on both an exclusive and nonexclusive basis, depending on geography and development goals.

Territories are available on both an exclusive and nonexclusive basis, depending on geography and development goals. Defined time period: Incentives are available for development agreements signed through Dec. 31.

Incentives are available for development agreements signed through Dec. 31. Four or more units required: Franchisees must commit to developing four or more restaurants under an Area Development Agreement.

Franchisees must commit to developing four or more restaurants under an Area Development Agreement. Eligibility: Must be an approved Farmer Boys franchisee in good standing to qualify.

Offer not available in all jurisdictions. See Farmer Boys Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

“This incentive program is a win-win for both Farmer Boys and our franchise partners,” said George Havadjias, CEO of Farmer Boys. “By rewarding franchisees for multi-unit development, we’re fueling our expansion strategy while giving our partners meaningful financial support to scale their businesses.”

For more than four decades, Farmer Boys has stood out as a strong and stable franchise opportunity, combining proven profitability with exceptional franchisee support. Each restaurant benefits from average unit volumes exceeding $2.3 million, backed by an in-house team that helps franchisees succeed from site selection to daily operations.

Franchise partners receive 12 weeks of hands-on training and ongoing operational support from a dedicated Franchise Business Consultant — ensuring consistent execution, brand alignment, and long-term success. Farmer Boys’ real estate team also guides franchisees through site selection, lease negotiation, and construction, reducing risk and accelerating openings.

Beyond operational excellence, Farmer Boys is deeply rooted in community engagement by partnering with local schools, vendors, and children’s hospitals–while offering multiple revenue streams through dine-in, drive-thru, delivery, and loyalty programs. Together, these advantages create a franchise model that balances profitability with purpose, positioning Farmer Boys as a compelling investment for growth-minded operators.