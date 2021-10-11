Farmer Boys Onboards Tattle to Drive Guest Loyalty

Farmer Boys is the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and best-in-class hospitality. Recently celebrating its 40th anniversary, the brand has tapped Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, to support driving elevated guest loyalty by leveraging Tattle’s ability to track incredibly detailed customer feedback across all ordering channels.

Tattle now also integrates with ItsaCheckmate, a platform already used by Farmer Boys. ItsaCheckmate simplifies the order fulfillment and menu management process by integrating with multiple online ordering sources such as GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Zuppler and many others, directly to Farmer Boys’ POS system.

By combining Tattle’s ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels with ItsaCheckmate’s platform, Farmer Boys positions itself to deliver an unmatched guest experience, with actionable insights provided to their store-level and leadership teams, driving guest satisfaction and in turn, sales.

“There are many reasons why Tattle has been a game changer for us, including that it’s causal-based, and enables us to goal-set,” says Michael Berumen, Senior Director of Operations Services at Farmer Boys. “Third-party ordering platforms offer limited data, such as a general ‘food rating.’ Tattle gives us a robust picture of where we can focus to improve satisfaction, letting us fully own the guest journey. The integration with ItsaCheckmate provides additional optimization for our team members, so they can focus on what they do best - serve up Farm Fresh made-to-order food and deliver exceptional service.”

Tattle’s Heatmap feature has also played a role in energizing Farmer Boys’ team members' desire and ability to focus on hospitality.

“With Tattle’s Heatmap feature, our team members know if they’re moving in the right direction. Combined with frequent check-ins from leadership, and the ability to benchmark in real time, we’re laying the foundation for success as we continue to expand,” adds Berumen.

Core benefits of the Tattle integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

“With guest transactions today more evenly distributed across ordering channels than ever before, the measurement of the guest experience has now become paramount for operators to deliver joy to guests,” says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. “Based on over 80M data points collected in 2021, delivery and take-out experience has shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, and dine-in showing a 7% decline in guest satisfaction since January 2021. Without on and off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI. Our newest integration with ItsaCheckmate is another example of how we find synergy for our customers, integrating with leading category players.”