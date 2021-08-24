Farmer Boys Opens Second Murrieta, California, Location

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, opened the doors at its newest restaurant and second Murrieta location (28180 Clinton Keith Rd) on Monday, Aug. 23. The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside, will serve farm fresh fare, all day breakfast, award-winning burgers and more to those residing in or visiting the Murrieta area. A Grand Opening celebration for the new location, which will serve as a fundraiser for a school in the community, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are beyond excited to continue growing the Farmer Boys family in Murrieta and Riverside County,” says Jeff and Shirley Barnes, franchisees of the new Murrieta - Clinton Keith Rd. location. “We joined the Farmer Boys family 17 years ago and now with this new location being our third franchise, we feel very fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful team members and a community that continues to support us. Murrieta, we’ve got plenty of farm fresh burgers for you!”

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The new Murrieta location – at the intersection of Clinton Keith and Creighton -- is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant offers dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service.