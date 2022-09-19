Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Headed to Congo

FAT Brands Inc. announced the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa. In partnership with franchisee, MUZURI Sarl, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express offers juicy, made-to-order burgers and authentic, buffalo-style wings.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Africa, joining our two Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express locations in Tunisia in addition to our newest location that just opened in Marrakesh last month,” says Jake Berchtold COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “All-American cuisine continues to grow in popularity in the continent and we see Kinshasa as the perfect market to introduce locals in the Democratic Republic of Congo to our one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Democratic Republic of Congo Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 8 Port Avenue, Gombe, Kinshasa and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.