Fatburger Opens First Theme Park Location

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, announced that Fatburger has officially opened its first theme park location to date at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. The restaurant marks the second Fatburger in the state and will provide parkgoers with the chain’s famous cooked to order burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

“We have been exploring opportunities to make this growth move for some time and are pleased that we are able to make our foray into this space with such a strong partner as Six Flags,” says Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. While there are a number of new attractions at the park this year, we hope our delicious burgers and fries are the first to catch the eye of parkgoers.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Skinny Fries, Chili Cheese Fries and milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

“At Six Flags Great Adventure, we’re known for our record-breaking rides and innovations. We’re thrilled to elevate our food offerings with the very first theme park Fatburger location and to bring a taste of Hollywood to our park,” says Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler.