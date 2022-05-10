Fazoli's Inks Deals for 45 Locations

Fazoli’s is bringing more of its craveable, premium Italian dishes to fans across the country as it closes out another high-performing quarter and approaches the 250-unit milestone.

President Doug Bostick announced today that the iconic Italian brand signed 13 franchise area development agreements in the first quarter of 2022 for 45 locations, increasing Fazoli’s unit count to over 250 once development is complete. The agreements include three new territories in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania, as well as plans to open additional units in existing markets — Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas.

“We’re excited to continue our strong growth in 2022 by expanding in familiar markets and entering new ones,” Bostick says. “New and legacy franchisees across the country have recognized Fazoli’s winning formula, which has resulted in exceptional sales numbers. We look forward to breaking ground on our newest developments and serving our famous breadsticks to fans across the country!”