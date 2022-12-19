Fazoli's to Open Second Store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its craveable, made-to-order Italian food to Sioux Falls.

In January, the nation’s largest Italian premium quick-service brand will open its second Sioux Falls area location at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The newest Fazoli’s location will include a party room, and, in true Fazoli’s fashion, the restaurant will be equipped with a drive-thru for easy access to delicious Italian food.

“Sioux Falls has proven that it’s full of Fazoli’s fans for life, and we’re thrilled to open our second location this January,” says SD Fazoli's VP of Operations Christina Thoms. “We look forward to making our craveable Italian dishes and signature hot breadsticks even more available to the community and can’t wait to meet the newest team members joining our Fazoli’s family.”

In preparation for its grand opening, Fazoli’s is looking for up to 80 team members for all associate positions, including cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, guest ambassadors and drive-thru attendants. Fazoli’s seeks energetic and dedicated team members looking to grow with a fast-paced team. Fazoli’s also offers cross-training opportunities to allow team members a greater ability to learn and advance in the company. Interested applicants can apply at fazolis.jobs or in-store with a picture ID and social security card or birth certificate.