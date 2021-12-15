Fazoli's Sales Skyrocket in November

By innovating its menu and leveraging its prominent value proposition, Fazoli’s is continuing to set itself apart as a best-in-class brand with another month of double-digit sales.

In November, the iconic Italian brand saw sales up 16.7% year-over-year and 26.7% over 2019. With the rising cost and limited supply of goods throughout the industry, Fazoli’s leaned into the success it’s seen with value offers and family meals by testing new family bundles in company locations.

“There’s going to be a major rise in value menu promotions, and Fazoli’s is anticipating the trend and setting our brand up to thrive from it,” says Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “Our industry is facing a variety of uncharacteristic challenges, and consumers are starting to feel the effects of both the supply chain crisis and inflation. Fazoli’s is always thinking ahead, which is why we are introducing new ways to give our guests exactly what they crave at a price point that can’t be beat.”

The renowned brand added the Ultimate Sampler Family Meal and Baked Super Family Meal to its family meal lineup, both of which capitalize on guests’ love for Fazoli’s signature baked pastas and samplers. During the test, family meals jumped from 9% to 12.5% of overall sales at company locations. Following the impressive boost in sales, Fazoli’s will launch the Ultimate Sampler Family Meal and Baked Super Family Meal systemwide in 2022.

“At Fazoli’s, we stick to our recipe for success – providing craveable Italian favorites at an unbeatable value,” Howard says. “We only marketed our new family bundles through CRM and they delivered impressive results. We know our guests well. We listen to them and respond by serving them the highest quality food at the best value when, how and where they want it. With stealth inflation beginning to hit consumers, Fazoli’s is prepared with premium, delicious dishes at a value that our fans can’t find anywhere else.”