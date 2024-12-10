This December, FiiZ Drinks is bringing the holiday spirit to life with its “FiiZ the Season” campaign. The specialty soda shop is offering a festive lineup of seasonal delights, including a new holiday drink, stylish merchandise, and special gift card promotions designed to spread cheer throughout the month.

FiiZ Drinks is dedicated to creating moments of joy through personalized refreshment options. This holiday season, the brand is helping guests celebrate and share a little extra cheer with its festive offerings.

Limited-Time Holiday Offerings

New Peppermint Twist Drink A warm, delicious blend of Hot Chocolate + Peppermint + Whipped Cream + Crushed Peppermint Available 16oz only Promo Price $3.50 (available all December)

Exclusive FiiZ Tumbler x Hydrojug Color Sage Green Price $40 Sleek, reusable, and perfect for keeping favorite FiiZ drinks stylishly portable.

Gift Card Promotion Customers who purchase a $25 Gift Card will receive a FREE $5 Gift Card Available in-store only



“At FiiZ Drinks, we are committed to staying on trend and delivering products that our customers will love,” said Scott Ball, President of FiiZ Drinks. “The Peppermint Twist perfectly reflects the season’s demand for peppermint-flavored drinks, especially hot chocolates. Plus, at just $3.50, you simply can’t beat the value.”

From indulging in the festive flavors of the Peppermint Twist to gifting the chic Sage Green Tumbler or taking advantage of the Gift Card Promo, FiiZ Drinks offers something for everyone to cherish this December. FiiZ Drinks invites customers to join the holiday celebration and make their season brighter with these special offerings.