Flame Broiler, the beloved family-owned fast-casual chain, celebrates 30 years with the grand re-opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in Fullerton on September 18th, 2025 after a signature refresh. Founder Young Lee’s three sons reimagined the flagship restaurant, signaling the brand’s evolution into its second generation.

The anniversary festivities continue through September 28th, 2025, with a promotion featuring their original chicken bowls sold at 1995 prices at $2.95 each. This offer is only available at the Fullerton location for in-person or online orders using promo code “THROWBACK95” and will be limited to one bowl per person per day.

“Thirty years ago, our father opened the first Flame Broiler restaurant in our hometown of Fullerton with a dream to serve the kind of food he’d be proud to feed his own family,” said President and COO of Flame Broiler Christian Lee. “The grand re-opening of our original location honors that legacy to make healthy food available to everyone, one bowl at a time.”

On September 18th, Flame Broiler will donate 100% of sales from the Fullerton location to OC United. A longtime partner of the brand, OC United is a local nonprofit that provides after-school and summer programs for at-risk youth, as well as trauma-informed care, transitional youth housing, and holistic community and family services. In collaboration with OC United, Flame Broiler seeks to address barriers to food equity in the community.

“It is a privilege to give back to the community that has supported us for three decades,” said Lee. “Giving back has been part of Flame Broiler’s DNA from the beginning. When my parents opened this location, they donated 100% of their first week’s sales to charity. Since then, community champions such as OC United help us simplify access to food equity in the Fullerton community.”

Fullerton’s grand re-opening event will feature an 11:30 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks by Flame Broiler executive, BOGO coupons with purchase, and a free branded items for the first 50 guests

Today, family-owned Flame Broiler has expanded across 135 locations in six states. From California to Florida, Flame Broiler transforms the traditional flavors of South Korea into a one-of-a-kind menu, making healthy food available to all. To learn more about Flame Broiler, new menu items and offers, visit www.flamebroiler.com, join the Flame Broiler loyalty program by downloading the Magic Rewards app and earn points on your next online order.

Flame Broiler Fullerton Grand Re-opening Timeline | September 18, 2025

1203 E. Chapman Ave., Fullerton, CA 92831