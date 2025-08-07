Flame Broiler, the Korean-inspired rice bowl quick-service brand known for its clean, simple ingredients, is turning up the heat—and the greens—with the launch of its new Chicken Avocado Salad, available for a limited time from August through November 2025, at all locations nationwide.

Developed to satisfy the growing demand for lighter, nutrient-packed meals, the Chicken Avocado Salad features a combination of crisp romaine lettuce, shredded cabbage and carrots, green onions, brown rice, and creamy avocado all topped with Flame Broiler’s signature charbroiled chicken and Sweet Sesame Dressing. A departure from the brand’s traditional build-your-own bowls, this refreshing salad delivers the bold, savory flavors guests love with fresh ingredients and a simple, satisfying take on healthier eating.

“As we continue to evolve the Flame Broiler menu, we’re proud to introduce an option that brings together bold flavors and clean ingredients while staying true to who we are,” said Christian Lee, president and chief operating officer at Flame Broiler. “We’ve always believed that healthy food should be simple, delicious, and accessible to everyone. The Chicken Avocado Salad is just one more way we’re making better-for-you options easy to enjoy.”

This seasonal salad is part of the brand’s unwavering commitment to perpetuate the vision of Flame Broiler Founder, Young Lee, who opened the first Flame Broiler in 1995. Now, 30 years later, with his sons at the helm, Flame Broiler executes an ongoing innovation strategy to broaden its appeal beyond rice bowls and become a go-to destination for health-conscious diners looking for fast, nourishing meals.

The Chicken Avocado Salad will be available nationwide for a limited time only at Flame Broiler locations, in-store and available via online ordering. For more information about the Flame Broiler menu, visit www.flamebroilerusa.com.