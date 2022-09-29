Florida Ellianos Coffee Stores Offer Electricity Linemen Free Drinks

As Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida's southwest coast as a Category 4 storm, thousands of linemen are poised throughout the state to offer assistance to restore power to those affected by the devastation. Many of these linemen are from out-of-state, sacrificing time with their families to give aid to Florida in its state of emergency.

In an effort to give back, all Florida Ellianos Coffee locations are offering linemen free brewed coffee (hot or iced) and 50% off all regular menu items. To qualify for the special offer, the linemen must visit the locations in their company vehicles. The offer is valid until Sunday, October 2nd, and includes the following Florida locations: Alachua, Orange Park, Jacksonville, Live Oak, Starke, and two Lake City stores. To view a full list of Ellianos Coffee locations and for specific store information, please visit ellianos.com/locations. Hours may vary by location depending on the storm’s effects.

The Ellianos menu includes several items from which linemen can choose. Brewed hot and iced coffee will be free, or they can choose from Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Sicilian Smoothie, or Milan Mint Mocha for 50% off. Ellianos also offers options for non-coffee drinkers, such as flavored Red Bull Energy drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, fresh fruit smoothies, and teas. All food items will also be included in the discount at 50% off, including breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, croissant sandwiches, bagels, and more.

Ellianos Coffee is grateful for the thousands of linemen who have dedicated themselves to providing help in the midst of devastating circumstances, and wishes Florida residents safety during the storm.