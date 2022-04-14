Florida Funders Leads Chattr’s $3.7 Million Seed Round

Florida Funders has invested in Chattr’s $3.7 million seed round from the Florida Funders’ Fund 2, LLC., supporting Chattr’s powerful mission to redefine the hourly workforce hiring experience. Alongside Fund 2, the Florida Funders angel network has also significantly contributed to the round.

The “Great Resignation” has the US currently experiencing an unprecedented workforce crisis with 58% fewer hourly workers than open jobs, and 49% of owners don’t project normal staffing levels for at least 24 months. Additionally, with the annual employee attrition exceeding 130%, in most organizations dependent upon the hourly workforce, they lose up to 236 million productive days and $19 billion in hiring costs. To make the hiring crisis worse, overwhelmed operators are forced to rely on antiquated hiring processes creating a negative applicant experience that causes top talent to seek jobs elsewhere.

Chattr solves this problem with their plug-and-play AI powered digital hiring assistant that acts like the operator personal recruiter automating all the repetitive hiring tasks. Operators are freed up to make actual hiring decisions and focus on more critical business objectives.

An industry average of 24.6 days from application-to-hire is radically reduced to same day hiring.

“Businesses no longer have to accept the pain points in hiring as a cost of doing business. Chattr proves that time and resources can be reduced as it streamlines the application and hiring process through automation,” said Tom Wallace, Managing Partner at Florida Funders. “This is critical in the hourly workforce today and we’re looking forward to witnessing the continued success of Chattr in the HR space with the support of our investment.”

Chattr’s applicant-centric experience allows people to apply at any time, on any device via online, through text or in-store in just 7 minutes or less and schedule an instant interview if qualified. The system can be deployed in less than a day at scale and does not require any coding or complicated system integration. The entire hiring experience is managed through Chattr’s mobile-friendly applicant management system custom-built to serve the unique reporting needs of the front-line operator.

“With $19B wasted on the hiring process annually, we’re excited for Florida Funders’ support as we continue to grow our business and provide a valuable automated solution to the repetitive hiring steps,” said Jim Schimpf CEO and Co-Founder of Chattr. “As a long-time resident of Tampa, we were very deliberate about partnering with a local fund that not only understood the need for an overhaul of the hourly workforce hiring process, but has a passion for supporting companies in our growing technology ecosystem.

Chattr’s solution is used by top brands who rely heavily on hourly workers including Dunkin’, KFC, Bealls, Subway, DoubleTree by Hilton, College Hunks Hauling Junk and more.

Florida Funders is constantly and actively looking to grow and add investors to their network. They have fully deployed their Fund 1 and recently closed their $60M Fund 2. They have already made over 30 investments from that fund and are hard at work seeking new investment opportunities.