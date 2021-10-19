Flower Burger Opens in West Hollywood

After the ultra-successful launch of its California ghost kitchen this past Spring, plant-based eatery Flower Burger will open its first brick-and-mortar location on October 21, 2021. Angelenos, vegans and non-vegans alike have awaited the opening of the flagship location which was given the signature flower factory and feel-good touch in the space formerly occupied by Hedley’s at 640 N Robertson Blvd–located in the heart of West Hollywood.

On the menu at the new location are its signature instagram-worthy burgers, such as the Jungle Burger, Classic Chickpea, Spicy Chickpea, Tangy Chickpea, Original Flower Burger and Cherry Bomb–all utilizing 100% natural and vegan ingredients. Each component in the burgers is carefully thought out, prioritizing not only taste but nutrition as well. The exquisite buns get their colors from natural ingredients such as turmeric, blue spirulina, purple carrot extract, and cherry and beetroot extract. Sauce highlights include the brand's very own Flower Mayo, made from 100% organic soy milk, the Rocktail (a take on Cocktail sauce) with ketchup, mustard, and nori, and the Wild Sauce, a plant-based smoky burger sauce.

Other offerings include the explosive Flower Bombs, made up of seitan and red kidney beans as well as the decadent Chocolate Salami for dessert.

Whether looking for a grab & go lunch, after-work bites or a delicious and healthy meal before a night out, Flower Burger caters to it all.

“We’re excited to bring the passion and energy of Flower Burger to the U.S. and have plans to expand quickly. We love that Angelenos prioritize all the same values that we do, from inclusivity to sustainability. From day one it has been our mission to create an inviting international brand that motivates customers to eat plant-based,” says Founder Matteo Toto.

“Bringing the Flower Burger brand to the place I now call home has been a dream come true. We’re extremely excited to continue growing the Flower Burger community and bringing the brand to different neighborhoods, encouraging them to be more conscientious through our inventive burgers,” says partner and entrepreneur Elena Platt.

Guests can look forward to a euphoric and inclusive experience through the location’s fast- casual dining model, with vibrant and psychedelic design elements by artist Kyle Thomas. The location features 24 indoor seats as well as 8 outdoor seats facing Robertson Boulevard, with all furniture being handcrafted in Italy.

The restaurant will be open from Sunday to Thursday for lunch and dinner from 1130pm to 1030pm and Friday to Saturday from 1130am to midnight. Additionally, Flower Burger West Hollywood will be available to order via delivery platforms including Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

To celebrate Flower Burger West Hollywood’s grand opening, the restaurant will be hosting a grand opening party with a live DJ and free mini burgers all day long on October 21.