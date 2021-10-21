Flybuy Rolls Out New Drive-Thru Solution

Radius Networks’ powerful new drive-thru product, Flybuy Drive-Thru, helps restaurants and retailers increase throughput in the drive-thru lane and offer a more personalized, seamless experience for guests. Every second saved in the drive-thru results in an increase in same-store sales, and Flybuy Drive-Thru can reduce wait times by at least 15-20 seconds per customer.

Many venues are placing employees in the drive-thru lanes with tablets to help facilitate ordering. Unfortunately, loyalty and offer redemption is manual and difficult to process even when there is direct contact with the staff. With Flybuy Drive Thru’s Face-to-Face capability, loyalty information can automatically be transmitted to the employee’s tablet for easy processing with very little effort.

Drive-thrus have not had an overhaul in decades, and it has been a priority for the Flybuy team to completely reshape today’s model with innovation and automation.

We are reducing congestion and saving time in the drive-thru for our brand partners, which directly impacts their sales,” says Marc Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Radius Networks. “The automation in the drive-thru creates a personalized and speedy experience for customers, while eliminating confusion and streamlining operations for staff.”

HOW IT WORKS

Flybuy Drive-Thru automatically identifies and sequences customers in the drive-thru lane. Brands leverage this data to prompt loyalty points, offer redemption, tailor menu items based on previous orders, activate contactless mobile payment, and overall personalize the entire customer experience. This technology connects the customer’s mobile device directly to the venue’s Point-of-Sale, drastically increasing the speed of service, simplifying the entire process.

Flybuy Drive-Thru can be leveraged for traditional drive-thru lanes, pickup windows, or “virtual” drive-thru lanes, which are becoming increasingly popular as restaurants shift their strategy to off-premise sales.

PRESENCE-LEVEL DETECTION

Flybuy Drive-Thru leverages a fusion of mobile wireless technologies to understand more about their guests and create a frictionless drive-thru. When a customer arrives on premise or enters the drive-thru, Flybuy Drive-Thru automatically detects the customer’s mobile device and instantly allows the customer and staff to automate loyalty identification and offer redemption. This information is immediately transmitted to the venue’s existing systems to create a quick and frictionless experience for the customer and the employees as the order is placed and retrieved.

FACE-TO-FACE DRIVE-THRU

Flybuy has added a “Face to Face” feature in order to service those restaurants who have dedicated staff members in the drive-thru line taking orders on a tablet. Using our Flybuy Drive-Thru app, the tablet can identify the customer and prompt loyalty redemption, eliminating the need for any additional hardware.

MOBILE ORDER AHEAD

Customers who order ahead and collect their order at the pick-up window are often faced with long wait times while staff scramble to find their order and get it to them quickly. This yields customer and staff frustration, resulting in a negative pickup experience. The Flybuy Platform can be leveraged to provide the staff with an accurate arrival time of the customer with location updates along their journey to the venue. When the customer has pulled onto property, the staff is alerted and can have their order ready for a prompt handoff in the pickup line.

PERSONALIZING THE MENU BOARD

With Flybuy Drive-Thru’s customer identification, brands can customize the menu board for the exact customer in front of it. The welcome message, content, and specific items can be completely personalized based on who is viewing. Personalizing the off-premise journey boosts customer loyalty and keeps them coming back.

Our robust platform enables restaurants to save time and deliver a superior off-premise pickup experience to their customers,” says Chief Strategy Officer, Dan Estrada. “Our automatic customer detection gives restaurants the ability to connect with their customers on a personal level all while eliminating long lines and increasing throughput in the drive-thru.”