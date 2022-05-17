Freddy’s Expanding Into the Dakotas

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the brand’s entrance to North and South Dakota, expanding Freddy’s presence to 36 states across the country. The two new franchised restaurants are located in Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Fargo being one of the strongest performing locations in the brand’s network over the last month and Sioux Falls setting new records for opening week sales. This announcement builds on the development success Freddy’s has experienced since the beginning of the year, already opening 18 locations, and expecting to open 45 more before the end of 2022.

The Fargo Freddy’s is owned and operated by Canada-based BOTL International, a franchisee group new to the brand that is set to build three additional locations in North Dakota markets, including Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck. In South Dakota, existing Freddy’s franchisee, TR Hospitality Group, is leading the charge for Freddy’s development in the state and plans to bring three new restaurants in Rapid City, South Dakota along with the location in Sioux Falls.

“It’s rewarding to see the excitement around the new restaurants in Fargo and Sioux Falls. We have continued to focus on the Midwest for franchise development because we’ve seen how well Freddy’s has been received in the region,” says Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy’s. “We are excited to further expand Freddy’s footprint in North and South Dakota, and firmly believe that our brand’s family-centric values and robust menu of American classics will resonate in communities across both states.”

Freddy’s has added 80 new units to its development pipeline since the start of 2022, and the brand is projected to open over 50 total locations across the country, with new restaurants in states like Arizona, Ohio and Virginia. Additionally, to continue its growth with non-traditional formats, Freddy’s opened its first airport location in the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. These efforts, coupled with the brand’s exceptional commitment to its franchisees, Team Members and one-of-a-kind Freddy’s Guest experience, help to support its greater development goal to double its footprint within the next four years, bringing the total unit count to 800 by 2026.

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets