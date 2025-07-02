Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the launch of its new Dr Pepper Frost – an ideal treat for the summer. The limited-time offer is available to order starting July 9 through August 26 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy’s new Dr Pepper Frost is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper and its 23 unique flavors, topped with whipped cream to make a cool and creamy treat that pairs perfectly with any summer plans.

“Freddy’s Frosts feature a lighter, refreshing taste made with our signature freshly churned vanilla frozen custard, and we’re excited to add the Dr Pepper Frost to our existing lineup of frosts for a limited time,” said Rick Petralia, Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. “The new treat combines our rich and creamy frozen custard with the one-of-a-kind taste of Dr Pepper’s iconic 23 flavors. Guests will find that it’s just right for cooling off during the warmer season.”