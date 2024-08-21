Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the launch of its new Tots and Caramel Apple Pie Concrete. Additionally, Freddy’s Grilled Cheese Steakburger is making its return to the menu after launching last year, and its seasonal Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake will also be available. The limited-time offers are available August 21 through October 22 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Grilled Cheese Steakburger is made with two premium Freddy’s steakburger patties grilled with four slices of American and Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread all on two buttery slices of thick-cut Texas toast. Freddy’s crispy tots are a delicious new side option that are available in kid’s, regular or large size.

“Our Grilled Cheese Steakburger was our best-selling limited-time offer last year and we brought it back this year by popular demand! It’s the perfect combination of two favorites: steakburgers and grilled cheese,” said Laura Rueckel, CMO. “The addition of our savory tomato spread creates a nostalgic flavor that is reminiscent of dipping grilled cheese into tomato soup. We’re also excited to be bringing crispy, crunchy, golden tots to our menu for guests to try. The tots are tossed in Freddy’s Famous Seasoning, served hot and fresh like all our menu items, and are the perfect side option to go with any entrée.”

The new Caramel Apple Pie Concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with caramel sauce and cinnamon-seasoned apples, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more cinnamon.

Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake are seasonal classics made with fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a slice of rich pumpkin pie, crust included, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon. The shake has added milk for a smooth dessert that guests can enjoy through a straw.

“Freddy’s new Caramel Apple Pie Concrete is a delicious addition to our custard treat lineup this season along with the Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake,” said Rueckel. “Each of these limited-time offers combines quality ingredients starting with a rich and creamy vanilla custard base that is churned fresh daily in each of our restaurants. They’re a celebration of autumn’s finest ingredients – caramel, apples, pumpkin, and cinnamon – blended into irresistible and craveable desserts.”

Download the Freddy’s app and sign up for Freddy’s rewards program today to receive a Free Original Double Steakburger or Mini Specialty Concrete. The rewards will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app.