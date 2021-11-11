Frios Gourmet Pops Expands Role of Marketing Director Joseph Vogtner

frios Gourmet Pops – a mobile franchise system that sells happiness and pops for a living – is announcing that they are expanding the roles of their internal team to better serve their expanding fleet of franchisees. This news comes as frios Gourmet Pops is experiencing rapid growth, now with over 50 locations across the nation. After transitioning from store fronts to a mobile concept, the brand has expanded the role of their Marketing Director, Joseph Vogtner, to keep pace with the operational needs of franchise partners. Vogtner has been awarded the title of “Sorcerer of Sweet Rides”, in an effort to continue propelling the brand’s national expansion.

A lifelong resident of Mobile, AL, and a proud alumnus of the University of South Alabama with a degree in marketing management, Vogtner joined the frios team in January of 2020. Vogtner’s previous agency experience, knack for consumer behavior, and knowledge of analytics have positioned him perfectly to assist in the operational development of the frios franchise.

“Our corporate team’s belief in the frios concept is contagious and I love the direction we are headed as a brand,” said Vogtner. “With the responsibilities of my Marketing Director role, AKA Sorcerer of Sweet Rides, it is my goal to support each and every one of our franchisees, helping them get the attention they deserve in their local communities. My belief is that through growing the individual businesses of our franchisees and keeping them on the road, it will lead to the overall growth of our brand as a whole.”

As the Sorcerer of Sweet Rides, Vogtner’s responsibilities include the maintenance and upkeep of all brand vehicles, as well as playing a key role in the management of the frios website and SEO optimization for both the corporate and franchisee ends of the brand.

“Joseph is not only a strong marketer, this promotion will give him some great crossover into our operations,” says frios Chief Creative Officer, Ingrid Schneider. “He has a big job and plays a vital role in keeping our business literally on the road. His responsibilities are so important to the daily operations of our brand, from analytics to marketing and coordination of our van builds. He ensures that our sweet rides are always operating perfectly."

Franchising since 2018, frios Gourmet Pops sells happiness and pops for a living, spreading joy in 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. frios prides itself on having an array of flavors available each month that can satisfy any craving, dietary restriction or preference. frios Gourmet Pops are guilt-free and offer either signature or carousel pop options. There are also many types of pops: creamy, fruity, no sugar added, gluten free, dye free, and vegan. For those concerned about allergies, there are also nut-free, wheat-free, soy-free, and dairy-free pops. Some flavors include: Cookies N' Cream, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Mango, and Birthday Cake.