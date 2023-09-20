Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Give Away Free Tacos to Rewards Members

National Taco Day is on Wednesday, October 4, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating by giving away two free tacos to all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards members. Additionally, all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop guests can enjoy $1.50 tacos all day long. Head to your local Fuzzy's and enjoy the best flavors of Baja on one of the most beloved national holidays.

With over 500,000 Rewards members, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop could give away as many as 1,000,000 tacos for the first time ever. Each Fuzzy's Rewards member will receive an offer in their app valid for two free Baja Tacos when they make a $5 purchase on October 4 through the Fuzzy’s app.

To receive the two free Baja Tacos, guests must be an existing Rewards member or download Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app and create an account by Saturday, September 30. The offer will automatically be added to the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app on Wednesday, October 4.

Non-Rewards members can also get in on the National Taco Day action with $1.50 tacos all day. Guests can pair their tacos with the limited-time-only Fireball 'Rita or an ice-cold schooner of their favorite draft beer or house margarita.

The $1.50 taco offer is valid for all guests on Wednesday, October 4 and includes breakfast tacos, shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, brisket, grilled veggies and fried avocado options. Guests may order up to 10 tacos for $1.50. This offer is also available to Rewards members.

The special National Taco Day pricing is available for dine-in, to-go and online orders where available.

Follow Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with current happenings and limited-time menu options. Fuzzy's currently has nearly 150 corporate and franchise-owned locations across 18 states.