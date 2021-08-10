Gelato-go to Open in Hollywood Beach, Florida

Gelato-go, the popular artisanal Italian gelato chain, will open its latest Florida location this week at 707 N Broadwalk #14, Hollywood Beach. Famous for Italian flavors like Tiramisu, Stracciatella, Nutella and Limoncello, all made daily from fresh ingredients, Gelato-go opened its first location in Miami in 2013 and has since expanded throughout Florida by popular demand. The gelateria uses fresh fruit from local farms (wherever available) and imports hazelnuts from Piemonte and pistachios from Bronte, Sicily to create the most authentic Italian gelato and sorbet in Florida.

“Hollywood Beach is our 17th Gelato-go store. We are thrilled by the warm welcome we’ve had in Florida and honored to now be the leading gelato franchise in the state,” says Gelato-go co-founder Alessandro Alvino, one of the two Italian friends who moved to the United States together to start the gelateria. “We’ve had great success in beachfront locations like Ocean Drive, Sunny Isles and Lauderdale by the Sea and look forward to now serving our unique flavors of all-natural gelato to the people of Hollywood Beach.”

Gelato-go has plans to open stores in Hallandale Beach and Saint Armands Circle, Sarasota later in 2021.