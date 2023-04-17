Genghis Grill to Offers $4.20 Small and Medium Bowls

As Americans coast-to-coast pack their bowls to honor April 20, or 4/20, this year, Genghis Grill is giving its guests a new way to manage their munchies…and with a smokin’ good deal.

The original fresh bowl concept is offering $4.20 off all of their small and medium-sized bowls all day, thus encouraging fans with its one-day mantra to “PACK YOUR BOWLS” at Genghis Grill. The offer will be available online or in-store at all locations.

A special promotional code will be shared on Genghis Grill’s Instagram page, as well as with Genghis Rewards members in the leadup to the big day. In order to redeem the offer, guest must show the code in email, social post, and text message.

A big win for Genghis Grill fans, all Fried Rice Bowls, Chef Bowls, and Create-Your-Own Bowls will jointly be part of the promotion.