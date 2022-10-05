Golden Chick Launches New Jingle with American Idol Contestant Britney Holmes

Beloved chicken quick-service restaurant Golden Chick has launched its new jingle and looked close to home for vocals. The North Texas-based brand partnered with “American Idol” contestant and Frisco-native Britney Holmes to record its new jingle, making its debut today with the launch of Golden Chick’s fall ad campaign.

To kick off fall and its extension of the Wicked Wing menu offering, Golden Chick decided to re-imagine and re-record its famous jingle. The brand searched to find a vocalist who not only supported its values in connecting and supporting the local community but also wanted to spotlight an artist on the rise. After speaking with Britney and hearing of her involvement with the Women that Soar Awards, Inspire and Radiant Girl school programs and learning of her own motivational speaking brand, The B.Holmes Project, the partnership felt perfectly in sync.

“Britney is equally invested in both her artistry and involvement in the Dallas-Fort Worth community and holds the same qualities that we instill in our team members every day,” says Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “The new jingle retains Golden Chick’s famous sing-out but delivers it with new and fresh vocals. We know this refresh will make a splash and can’t wait for our loyal fans to hear it.”

Britney is well-known for her time on the 16th season of “American Idol,” where she ranked within the Top 50 and won the show’s contest during the 45th Annual American Music Awards in 2017. But her journey in the music industry predates that and began with playing “Emily Barnes” on the PBS show, Wishbone, as a young girl, which then lead to singing for the Dallas Mavericks. Her involvement with the Dallas Mavericks blossomed into singing for many other sports teams, garnering the title of the “National Anthem Queen,” bestowed to her by Tyra Banks during the Women That Soar Awards. She has recently made several appearances during NFL games, including a memorable performance on this September 11 for the Detroit Lions’ season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. But while her talent has resulted in traveling across the U.S., the University of North Texas graduate still keeps her roots close to Dallas.

“Growing up in North Texas, Golden Chick was always a household staple and a part of many get-togethers,” says Britney Holmes. “Working with the brand was a natural fit. It is incredible to be able to collaborate with the team to fine-tune a jingle that personifies what Golden Chick is currently about. I’m honored to be a part of the brand family and helping their vision come to life.”

Golden Chick partner, The LOOMIS Agency, tapped three-time Grammy award-winning music engineer and producer, Tre Nagella, and composer Paul Loomis of Luminous Sound to bring the new jingle to life. Nagella’s musical credits feature superstars Kirk Franklin, Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott. Loomis is a classically trained musician with a degree in music composition who founded the studio in 1985 and started The LOOMIS Agency in 2000. As one of the preeminent jingle writers in America, Loomis is responsible for a multitude of well-known ad jingles for brands like Texas Dairy Queen, Stanley Steemer and Milestone Electric.