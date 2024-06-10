Founded in a state that is no stranger to heat, Golden Chick is using its Texas roots as inspiration for its newest signature sauce, available now through Sept. 1: Hot Honey Sriracha. Created with direct customer feedback and current food and beverage industry trends in mind, Golden Chick created a signature sauce that combines the bold flavors of red chili peppers and garlic with honey to complement its iconic, savory chicken creations.

For its newest limited-time offering, Golden Chick went straight to the source and asked its loyal brand followers via social media to vote on what sauce they wanted to see on menus. Not only did this give the brand a gauge on consumer purchasing actions and where their interests lie, the feedback allowed Golden Chick to strategically add an offering to the menu that they were sure customers would enjoy.

“2024 is continuing our recent strategy of menu innovations for Golden Chick, whether that be brand-new creations or adapting an already existing menu mainstay to consumer sentiment,” said Howard Terry, chief marketing officer of Golden Chick. “This is the first time we’ve given our fans the reins when it comes to the decision-making process behind new menu items. We offered our online followers a variety of unique new flavors, and they overwhelmingly selected our new Hot Honey Sriracha as the one they wanted to see. We worked swiftly to create a signature sauce that delivers on craveable flavors and are extremely pleased with the outcome.”

Guests can try Golden Chick’s newest signature sauce in a variety of combinations and meals including the Swe-Heat Combo meal. For the first time, guests will be able to get a combo that has three hand-breaded wings and two juicy 100% tenderloin tenders tossed in Hot Honey Sriracha sauce and paired with a savory Southern-style side, freshly baked Yeast roll and 30-ounce beverage. Other Sauced & Tossed meals include:

Six-piece Hot Honey Sriracha Wings and a fresh-baked Yeast roll for $6.99, or combo with the addition of a Southern-style side and 30-ounce beverage for $9.99

Four-piece Hot Honey Sriracha Sauced & Tossed Tenders and a fresh-baked Yeast roll for $6.99, or a combo with the addition of a Southern-style side and 30-ounce beverage for $9.99

This new and innovative feature is part of Golden Chick’s continued efforts to evolve and expand the brand to stand out in the quick-service chicken industry. In addition to menu expansion and exciting limited-time offerings, Golden Chick continues to focus on its physical growth as well. With over 225 stores across the U.S. in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi, the Texas-based brand continues to set its sights upward to explore new markets and states to serve its uniquely flavorful creations.