Golden Chick Rolls Out Sauced & Tossed Wings

Golden Chick is amping up the flavor this fall with its newest menu innovation, Sauced & Tossed Wings.

Available now through the end of 2022 at all 210 restaurants, the bone-in, hand-breaded wings are tossed in your choice of two sauces, spicy Buffalo or hickory-smoked BBQ.

Capitalizing off of incredible customer feedback and sales following the chicken concept’s expansion of its Wicked Wings, Golden Chick is giving customers even more ways to enjoy wings this fall. The new and larger bone-in wings are marinated in-house, hand-breaded and cooked to order, to ensure each bite has Golden Chick’s signature crispiness. They’re then tossed in either a spicy Buffalo sauce or a tangy hickory-smoked BBQ sauce, two quintessential flavors for a football watch party or tailgate event.

“Our overall strategy for the brand in 2022 was to ensure that we are truly hearing customer feedback and implementing it when launching new menu innovations. After seeing the tremendous success of our new and improved Wicked Wings last quarter, and how efficiently all departments including marketing, purchasing and operations were able to execute, we knew exactly where to put our focus for new menu options to wrap up the year: sauced and tossed wings,” says Mark Parmerlee, president and chairman of Golden Chick.

The new Sauced & Tossed Wings are available in six, nine or 24-piece entree or combo options including:

● Six wings and a fresh baked yeast roll for $6.99; Combo for $8.99

● Nine wings and a fresh baked yeast roll for $8.99; Combo for $10.99

● 24 wings and four fresh baked yeast rolls for $24.99

● Customers can add three wings to any Golden Chick order for $2.99

All combo meals come with the choice of one side, a fresh baked yeast roll, dipping sauce and a 30-ounce drink. For a limited time, through the Golden Chick app only, customers can receive $5 off an order of a 24-piece Sauced & Tossed Wings, with the option to mix and match flavors, paired with four Yeast rolls on Wing Wednesdays and Wing Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays).