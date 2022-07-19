Google Exec to Lead Keynote Address at Questex's Digital Signage Experience

Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) today announces Naveen Viswanatha, head of product management for ChromeOS at Google will deliver a keynote address at the event, which takes place November 17-19, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Viswanatha’s address, “Redefine Your Customer Experience with Modern Kiosk and Signage Solutions,” is slated for 10:30 a.m. on November 19.

According to the Logicalis 2021 Global CIO Survey, 81% of CIOs believe that redefining the customer and employee experience will become increasingly important in the next five years. However, traditional platforms and legacy solutions struggle to keep up with these rising expectations.

In Viswanatha’s presentation, he will share how cloud-based platforms reduce maintenance requirements and give teams the power to remotely manage any deployed device to deliver seamless experiences. With a comprehensive, fully integrated solution across all devices and peripherals, businesses can become leaders in digital transformation.

“Current kiosk and digital signage solutions are expensive, unreliable, and overly complex, and businesses need technology that modernizes their experience without the difficulties involved in traditional systems,” says Viswanatha. “I look forward to sharing what we’ve learned at Google, built around the end-user computing growth that we have been seeing the last several years.”

“Google is a clear leader in the technology space, and we’re thrilled to have Naveen share his wisdom with our audience,” says David Drain, DSE’s director of event programs. “Google brings a unique viewpoint to the digital signage industry that I am sure many will be interested to hear.”

Viswanatha is a technology leader with over 20 years of industry experience. He currently leads the ChromeOS product and engineering teams focused on key solution areas such as contact centers, virtualization and app streaming, and kiosks in addition to developing the next generation enterprise web platform capabilities. Prior to this role, Viswanatha led the ChromeOS Education team, enabling 45M+ students to utilize Chromebooks in their learning journeys. He was also an early member of the Google Cloud (formerly Enterprise) team and has held positions in product management, partnerships and sales. Prior to Google, Viswanatha worked as an engineer at various startups in the Bay Area.