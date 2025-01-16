GoTo Foods, parent company of the iconic Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s brands, announced multiple GoTo Foods leaders have been appointed to new positions this year.

In 2024, Focus Brands announced a name change and new identity with the launch of GoTo Foods. This rebranding signaled an industry transformation into a platform company and a new era of growth. GoTo Foods is designed to leverage our scale to create enterprise engines which provide demand-generating advantages and operating leverage for our brands and franchise owners.

The following executive appointments will further propel the company’s platform vision and include:

Shelley Harris; EVP & Chief Operating Officer

Bobby Morena; Chief Development Officer

Mike Freeman; President, Brands

Urvi Patel; SVP, Brands & Chief Brand Officer, Cinnabon

Danielle Parra; Chief Brand Officer, McAlister’s Deli

“It’s a privilege to announce leadership appointments for five colleagues that are industry veterans and also have significant tenure at GoTo Foods,” said Jim Holthouser, CEO, GoTo Foods. “Our platform company is dedicated to making transformational and strategic changes with the goal of driving profitability for franchisees and double-digit annual growth. The talent needed to accomplish these goals already existed in our organization, giving GoTo Foods yet another competitive advantage.”

Shelley Harris, Chief Operating Officer, GoTo Foods, leads the Operations & Brand Management organization, which includes all domestic brands within the GoTo Foods portfolio. She will oversee supply chain and operations to support franchises to accelerate business results. Shelley most recently served as the President of the Restaurant Category at GoTo Foods, where she led strategic growth and business planning for the company’s portfolio of restaurant brands including McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s.

Bobby Morena, Chief Development Officer, GoTo Foods, is responsible for driving strategic, high-quality growth for our seven iconic brands domestically. In this role, he will oversee Sales, Real Estate, Design & Construction and Portfolio Management disciplines to maintain a premier development program in the industry. Bobby formerly served as the Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, where he oversaw continued brand growth and expansion.

Mike Freeman, President, Brands, GoTo Foods, oversees strategy, financial performance, operations and marketing for McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s, Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, and the portfolio of company-owned stores at GoTo Foods. Most recently, Mike held the position of Chief Brand Officer at McAlister’s Deli. In this role, he was responsible for driving accelerated unit growth, operational excellence, financial management, and marketing. Under Mike’s leadership, McAlister’s Deli became the first GoTo Foods brand to achieve one billion dollars in systemwide sales.

Urvi Patel, SVP, Brands & Chief Brand Officer, Cinnabon, is responsible for driving brand growth, innovation and profitability for the Cinnabon brand and oversees the Carvel brand. Urvi formerly served as the Senior Vice President of Customer Experience & Engagement at GoTo Foods, where she led consumer engagement, loyalty, branded currency, revenue management, insights and digital customer experience.

Danielle Parra, Chief Brand Officer, McAlister’s Deli, is responsible for driving brand growth, innovation, profitability and operations for McAlister’s Deli. Danielle previously served as SVP, Marketing at GoTo Foods where she led integrated marketing strategy and execution, paid media, culinary, creative and catering across the portfolio of seven brands. In this role, Danielle grew new revenue channels and delivered differentiated culinary innovation.