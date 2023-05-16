Graze Craze Names Ryan Papillo Director of National Accounts

Graze Craze, a leading franchise within the graze-style food category, has hired dynamic sales veteran Ryan Papillo as its new Director of National Accounts. Papillo’s appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Graze Craze, which is at the forefront of the booming food trend known as “grazing.” Charcuterie and graze-style dining has become increasingly popular at gatherings and social events of all sizes.

Reporting to Graze Craze President Cory Hibbard, Papillo will be responsible for continuing to develop a national accounts program aimed to generate business opportunities for new and existing franchise locations. Graze Craze has already landed several national accounts, making substantial progress toward increasing franchise value and national brand recognition.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan at this pivotal time for Graze Craze,” Hibbard says. “As we prepare to break out as a leading national brand in a top dining category, Ryan was the perfect choice to lead us there.”

Papillo brings extensive experience in top-level sales positions for national and regional brands. Known for regularly hitting multimillion-dollar sales quotas, he is adept at building technical platforms and creating new revenue channels to improve profitability and grow topline revenue.

“I’m proud to join Graze Craze, one of the most innovative and creative concepts in any space,” Papillo says. “They took a perennial dining style that was seeing unprecedented demand and built it into a powerful brand. I look forward to building on the groundwork that’s already been laid so successfully.”

Graze Craze is among the first concepts to successfully scale charcuterie into a proven franchise model and has quickly become the leader in the space, which is booming with demand and opportunity. The National Restaurant Association’s 2023 What’s Hot forecast lists charcuterie as one of the top 10 dining trends and the No. 1 appetizer choice. U.S. sales of charcuterie meats and snacks topped $950 million in 2020 and continue to grow at about 10 percent per year.

Since launching its franchise program in 2021, Graze Craze has grown to 36 locations in 20 states, with 24 new locations coming soon and expansion to two new states – Arkansas and Virginia – expected before the end of the year.

Graze Craze is a member of the Starpoint Brands family of trusted companies, a division of United Franchise Group (UFG), representing the very best in its industry and the mark of quality for customers, providing the ultimate in service, reliability, and value.