Graze Craze, the nation’s largest charcuterie franchise specializing in boards, boxes, and catering for every occasion, is proudly open and serving at its 100th location—a milestone reached in less than five years after launching its franchise program. The 100th store is in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Florida.

Graze Craze is part of United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a global affiliate network of 11 award-winning brands in more than 80 countries. Launched in 2021, Graze Craze rapidly expanded during the pandemic, growing across the U.S. and internationally in Australia, France, and Canada. The brand is led by Cory Hibbard, appointed president in 2022 at 30 years old, who has overseen its remarkable growth.

“Hitting 100 locations in such a short period of time is a major milestone, especially when you consider that less than 20% of U.S. franchises ever achieve this number. It validates that charcuterie is not a fleeting trend but a timeless, versatile way of dining that brings people together,” said Hibbard. “What started as an idea in an underserved market has become a nationwide movement, transforming everyday moments into genuine connection.”

Graze Craze has revolutionized the catering industry by creating a consistent and convenient solution for the masses. With its mission to help customers “Celebrate Everything,” Graze Craze offers artfully designed charcuterie boards, boxes, and tables curated by expert Grazologists using premium meats, cheeses, fruits, crisp vegetables, and more—always paired with house-made dips, jams, and sauces.

Year-to-date, Graze Craze has opened 23 new locations and signed 45 new franchise agreements, securing expansion into new markets. The brand has also posted strong sales momentum, including 27 straight weeks of year-over-year average unit volume growth and closing out Q2 2025 as its 16th consecutive positive quarter.

“Crossing the 100-location mark is a rare achievement in franchising—few brands ever reach this milestone, and those that do have a tremendous success rate,” said Ray Titus, CEO of UFG. “For Graze Craze to accomplish this in less than five years is extraordinary and a true testament to the concept’s strength, the commitment of our franchise owners, and the growing consumer appetite for innovative dining experiences. This milestone is just the beginning of an even greater growth story, and we’re proud to continue expanding and serving communities across the U.S. and beyond.”

To celebrate its 100th store opening, Graze Craze is hosting a nationwide social media contest giving away 100 charcuterie boards to winners in local communities. Follow Graze Craze on Instagram at @grazecrazeHQ for updates.

Graze Craze is part of the Big Flavor Brands™ food service division of UFG.