Graze Craze, the world’s leading charcuterie franchise, is reporting 2024 as its most successful year yet where it saw a 33% increase in same-store sales and an 80% increase in systemwide sales, year-over-year. The brand achieved double-digit comp sales increases each month of 2024, closing out Q4 as its 14th consecutive quarter of positive growth. Graze Craze also propelled its nationwide expansion in 2024, opening 32 new locations and entering four new states while debuting its first store in Canada, in Brossard, Quebec. This reflects a 20% unit growth over 2023.

In addition to its impressive sales and expansion, Graze Craze accelerated franchise development with the signing of 49 franchise agreements and currently has 51 locations in its pipeline to be developed in the coming years.

“Graze Craze had an incredible year in 2024, with strong sales and an expanding footprint,” said Cory Hibbard, President of Graze Craze. “What truly sets us apart is our commitment to bring quality, creativity, and convenience to the catering market. This momentum is just the beginning, and with our dedicated team and passionate franchise owners, we’re excited to keep raising the bar in 2025.”

Graze Craze is transforming charcuterie from a special-occasion luxury into an accessible, everyday dining option that has become a staple in celebrations, holiday gatherings, corporate and professional events, and more. Specializing in artfully designed and hand-crafted charcuterie boards and boxes, Graze Craze maintains a commitment to innovating an age-old culinary tradition, reimagining both the aesthetic and functionality of charcuterie and appealing to a variety of palates and dietary preferences. The brand’s seasonal limited time offer program continues to yield strong results, with its Springtime Spread, Game Day and Holiday Boards generating over half a million in sales in 2024.

Looking ahead this year, the brand is projected to open over 50 locations in 2025 – including its first in New York, Maryland, and Kentucky – and on track to hit 100 locations this quarter. This milestone will solidify Graze Craze as the leader of its category in the specialty food space.

“Graze Craze turned in another remarkable year, and we’re proud of their continued exceptional performance,” said Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group (UFG), of which Graze Craze is an affiliated brand. “They know their market and they’ve never failed to provide what their customers want, and we look forward to another outstanding year from them.”

Graze Craze is part of the Big Flavor Brands food service division of UFG, the global leader in franchising.