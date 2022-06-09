The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Debuts in New Jersey

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, an award-winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept, recently opened its first New Jersey restaurant at 182 Ridgedale Ave. in Florham Park. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group affiliated family of franchise brands and consultants.

Aligning with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s mission to help Live Your Life Deliciously, the award-winning menu features chef-inspired homegrown recipes and big bold flavors, like the fan-favorite traditional Gyro, as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests can enjoy four signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) and made-to-order fresh Feta Fries.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers a wide variety of customizable options, including a Classic Greek Salad with choice of Gyro Meat, Chicken Souvlaki, Salmon, or several other protein choices. Guests can also indulge in must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

Born and raised in New York City, franchisee Jonathan Arzt has worked in the food and beverage industry for over 17 years and was drawn to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill by its commitment to serving fresh and healthy food in a way that stands out from other restaurant concepts. Arzt plans to use his industry expertise to expand The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s presence in the area with five additional restaurants slated to open in the next few years.

“I’m looking forward to bringing new jobs to the community and building a great team,” says Arzt. “I can’t wait to begin offering The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s healthy and satisfying dining options in Florham Park.”