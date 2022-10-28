gusto! Opens Fourth Drive-Thru in Buford

Atlanta-born brand gusto! continues its expansion across Georgia with the opening of its newest restaurant in Buford on Nov. 15. Located at the recently developed The Exchange at Gwinnett, gusto! Buford marks the brand’s 11th location and fourth drive-thru lane, furthering its mission to disrupt the fast food landscape and bring healthful bowls & wraps to one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta.

“Our team at gusto! is obsessed with executing Fresh & Healthy, Friendly & Fast,” says Nate Hybl, creator of gusto! and ex-NFL quarterback from Hazlehurst, Georgia. “We are driven by this dream of serving colorful, flavorful, whole foods as quickly and conveniently as other fast food brands serving burgers and fries. Our expansion to Buford gives us an opportunity to advance our mission and introduce the gusto! way to an awesome new community.”

Located at 2925 Buford Drive in Building 1700, gusto! Buford will be outfitted with a convenient drive-thru for guests on-the-go and an expansive, covered patio for those who want to come in and stay awhile. Playing into the brand’s mission to disrupt the fast food experience, the location also features a bright, open kitchen that puts grilling and prepping fresh food on display.

gusto!’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not have experienced before. gusto! encourages people to get out of their comfort zone and try its intentionally curated flavor profiles and ingredients. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto (or signature flavor profile). From the spicy Buffalo Buttermilk Blue to the creamy Tzatziki Lemon Artichoke, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals, on average, in 30 seconds or less.

The grand opening celebrations will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a free drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests must be in the drive-thru line by 1 p.m. to score a free meal and beverage, kids included! Each car is eligible for two meals with fountain beverages included. The dining room doors will officially open to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the first 50 guests receiving ten complimentary meal vouchers and exclusive “first fifty” gusto! swag.

“Our free drive-thru event is like a purple elephant for us: it creates buzz, it showcases a spirit of generosity, and the event allows our team to start explaining our unique menu to a new community,” says gusto!’s Vice President of Operations Richmond Green.

The face of the brand at each of its shops is the Local Operating Partner (LOP), someone with an owner’s mentality that is a true embodiment of gusto!’s cultural values. gusto! LOP’s allow the brand to expand responsibly, while also providing business-minded leaders an opportunity to run their own business without investing their own capital. Former Chamblee LOP, Bobby Bryde, will be taking his managerial and drive-thru experience to the Buford location, employing and running a high-performing team that is energetic and ready to serve each other and the community.

The opening of gusto! Buford comes on the heels of recent openings in Downtown Atlanta and Athens, Georgia, with two additional shop openings planned in Tucker and Sharpsburg in 2023, bringing the brand’s portfolio to 13 locations. The Tucker and Sharpsburg locations will also be accompanied by drive-thru lanes, highlighting the company’s continued disruption of the fast food industry.