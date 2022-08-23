The Habit Burger Grill Signs Seven-Unit Deal in Riverside, California

Known for its signature Charburgers and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill announced a recently-signed franchise agreement with existing operator, Stan Singh, to add seven restaurants and two food trucks to his North Riverside portfolio. The development agreement makes history as Singh becomes the largest Habit Burger Grill franchisee in the company’s system.

After purchasing five Habit Burger Grill restaurants in June 2021 and successfully running the restaurants, Singh’s exponentially increasing success led him to purchasing seven additional existing restaurants and two Habit Burger Grill food trucks this July.

“The Habit Burger Grill has set the standard, not just for burgers, but for overall franchisee support. The team’s hands-on guidance and proven business model have allowed me to grow my portfolio beyond what I expected,” said Singh, who also owns and operates 20 KFC restaurants throughout California. “I’m eager to open even more restaurants and expand my operations into food trucks with the help of The Habit’s support, and look forward to many more years of running successful restaurants.”

Backed by established parent company, Yum! Brands, The Habit emphasizes innovation and creativity through its diverse menu offerings, technology-driven operations and all-access digital customer experience. Plus, the brand’s flexible footprint provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Stan. He has shown leadership and skills that have helped take The Habit’s success to the next level in the North Riverside community,” says John Phillips, Chief Global Business Partnerships for The Habit Burger Grill. “The momentum our brand has generated over the last year alongside our fantastic franchise operators is a testament to what we can accomplish together as an all-access franchisee support system.”

In addition to this development agreement, the 330+ unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth, advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit’s trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and French fries, and onion rings. The offerings also incorporate entrees featuring line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken and grilled tenderloin steak. Along with the emphasis on handcrafted menu items, The Habit difference is based on the uniqueness of its chargrilling over an open flame and cooking from scratch.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.