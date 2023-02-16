Halo Burger Unveils 100-Year Billboard Design Scholarship

Halo Burger and Mott Community College celebrate 100 years of serving Flint, Michigan this year. As they both celebrate this milestone, they’ve collaborated to offer students the opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship. Students will compete for the scholarship by creating a new billboard design for Halo Burger’s longest standing billboard.

Students have been provided with branding guidelines but are encouraged to bring their own creative twist to the design. They can visit Halo Burger’s iconic downtown location for a branding photoshoot or use vintage photos provided. Halo Burger sets itself apart from other fast-food chains in Genesee County through community involvement and was searching for a local college to work with as they celebrate 100 years.

“We were brainstorming ideas to get more involved with the Flint community and we got the idea to do a billboard design scholarship with a local college. When we found out MCC was also celebrating 100 years we reached out to see if the design department would be interested in holding the contest,” explainsDomenique Annoni, Halo Burger’s Marketing Manager.

“The idea behind the scholarship fund is to give back to our local community and get a fresh perspective from the younger generation. We were given a personal tour of the Visual Arts & Design Center and were astounded by the program. We understand how hard it can be to get your name out there as an emerging artist and look forward to showcasing the work, explains Annoni.”

Halo Burger and Mott Community College will showcase the top contestants designs to their social media followers. They will give their followers the opportunity to be a part of the voting process