Hamilton’s First Biggby Coffee Coming in October

BIGGBY COFFEE, the Lansing-based 260-plus-unit coffee brand that has expanded steadily across the U.S. over the past 26 years, is opening its first location in Hamilton, Ohio.

Dustin and Amy Hepburn opened their first BIGGBY COFFEE shop in Loveland, Ohio three years ago. This October, they’ll open the first location in Hamilton located at 1055 High Street.

Dustin and Amy met at a very young age and little did they know that they would both grow up to become coffee connoisseurs, business partners and life partners. Beginning as a joke between the two, Dustin and Amy would discuss opening a coffee shop of their own to deter buying multiple cups from other shops during the day. After going to visit a friend in Michigan, the two were introduced to the BIGGBY COFFEE brand. When the brand entered the Cincinnati market 12 years ago, Amy quickly became friends with Shanna Novosel, an area representative for the brand, through a book club. After learning more about the BIGGBY® COFFEE brand, the Hepburns decided to open a location of their own. Their other locations are currently open in Loveland and Cincinnati.

“Business ownership, and more specifically franchising, was always something that I was interested in,” Dustin says. “It was a no-brainer for us to pursue our dream of business ownership with the BIGGBY COFFEE brand seeing as though their model has proven successful.”

Founded in 1995, the BIGGBY COFFEE brand specializes in providing customers with the highest-quality coffee and service with a focus on supporting people to build a life they love. United behind this purpose, baristas, operators and corporate employees work together to create a welcoming culture for all customers.

Dustin and Amy said the experience that each location gives its guests, especially compared to other coffee brands, gave him the confidence to sign on. In addition to offering an exceptional guest experience, the BIGGBY COFFEE franchise offers an operational model that is well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly shifting consumer landscape.

“We’ve had the greatest time bringing BIGGBY COFFEE locations to Loveland, Cincinnati, and now Hamilton,” Dustin says. “We love coffee and love connecting with the local community.”

The Hepburns plan to open a fourth location in the Cincinnati market in the near future.