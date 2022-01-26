Hardee's, Carl's Jr. Roll Out Bacon Beast Lineup

Known for their craveable offerings and iconic menu innovation, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are once again reminding people to never deny their cravings with the all-new Bacon Beast lineup. Bacon is the crème de la crème of meats and CKE wanted its first menu drop of 2022 to bring together one of its most iconic burgers and bacon for the ultimate food collaboration. Dropping on menus Jan. 26, the mouthwatering menu options feature the tempting Bacon Beast burger, the Bacon Beast Burrito and the Bacon Beast Biscuit.

Additionally, Hardee’s is offering a BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Feb. 3 and a BOGO Bacon Beast Biscuit on Feb. 11. Carl’s Jr. is offering BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Feb. 14.