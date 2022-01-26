Hardee's, Carl's Jr. Roll Out Bacon Beast Lineup

Known for their craveable offerings and iconic menu innovation, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are once again reminding people to never deny their cravings with the all-new Bacon Beast lineup. Bacon is the crème de la crème of meats and CKE wanted its first menu drop of 2022 to bring together one of its most iconic burgers and bacon for the ultimate food collaboration. Dropping on menus Jan. 26, the mouthwatering menu options feature the tempting Bacon Beast burger, the Bacon Beast Burrito and the Bacon Beast Biscuit.
Additionally, Hardee’s is offering a BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Feb. 3 and a BOGO Bacon Beast Biscuit on Feb. 11. Carl’s Jr. is offering BOGO Bacon Beast Double on Feb. 14.
- Bacon Beast - The all-new Bacon Beast consists of a 3.5 oz patty, tomato, lettuce, pickle, yellow onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood-smoked bacon complete with a special sauce on a seeded bun -- you can even get the Bacon Beast Burger with two or three patties for the boldest of appetites!
- Entree - $5.39
- Combo- $7.59
- Bacon Beast Burrito - The all-new Bacon Beast Breakfast Burrito features four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds®, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with 1 packet of Picante.
- Entrée: $3.99
- Combo: $5.99
- Bacon Beast Biscuit - The all-new Bacon Beast Biscuit features six half strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese and a folded egg served on a buttermilk biscuit.
- Entrée: $3.79
- Combo: $5.79
